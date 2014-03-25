LONDON, March 25 German engineering group
Siemens said it had doubled the money it plans to
invest in building an offshore wind turbine factory and an
installation facility in Britain to 160 million pounds ($263.8
million).
Associated British Ports, its partner in the Green Port Hull
installation part of the project, will spend another 150 million
pounds, Siemens said in a statement released on Tuesday.
The companies expect the two sites to create jobs for up to
1,000 people in Yorkshire, an area in northern England that was
hit hard by Britain's recession.
The world's top offshore wind turbine maker will start
producing nacelles, the engines that power wind farms, and its
largest model of offshore wind turbines at 6 megawatts (MW)
each, now made in Demark, at a new manufacturing plant near
Paull from the middle of 2016.
Siemens' investment is a boost to Britain's offshore wind
industry following a number of project cancellations recently
due to higher-than-expected costs.
"This investment is going to create lots of new jobs and
opportunities, meaning more financial security and peace of mind
for families and a more resilient economy for our country,"
Prime Minister David Cameron said in the statement.
Siemens said it had chosen to invest in Britain because of
its offshore wind-friendly energy policy and reliable market
conditions.
Britain wants to defend its spot at the top of the world's
offshore wind ranking by supporting the construction of new wind
farms through a guaranteed electricity price mechanism.
Siemens said that moving the production of its 6 MW turbines
from Denmark to Britain will not affect its Danish operations.
($1 = 0.6065 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jane Baird)