FRANKFURT, June 30 Siemens is not scaling back investment in an English wind power factory due to go into production in a few months following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"Our plans for the investment in Hull remain unchanged, recruitment and training continue and we will start blade production in September as planned," she said.

Media reports had said Siemens was freezing investment in the plant in the city of Hull, in which it is investing more than 190 million euros ($211 million) and plans to employ 1,000 people making rotor blades for offshore wind turbines.

The spokeswoman said, however, that future plans to export equipment from the Hull plant may have to be reviewed, depending on what trade terms Britain eventually negotiates with the European Union.

She added that order books were currently full with orders from Britain and the question of exporting from the plant would likely not arise for a couple of years. ($1 = 0.9005 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)