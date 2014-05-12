BRIEF-Kuwait's Abyaar Real Estate Development FY loss widens
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
FRANKFURT May 12 Germany's Siemens said on Monday it is starting a share buyback programme of up to four billion euros ($5.5 billion).
The share buyback was announced in November last year, but was put on hold as the engineering giant drew up a restructuring programme to catch up with more profitable competitors.
Until 31 October 2015, Siemens will repurchase up to 47.8 million shares, the company said.
"The buyback serves the sole purpose of cancelling and reducing the capital stock, issuing shares to employees, board members of affiliated companies, and members of the Managing Board of Siemens AG as well as servicing convertible bonds and warrant bonds," the group said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7269 Euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Jason Neely)
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.
BEIJING, March 19 China will control rapid flows of bank credit to the property sector to help contain risks, the head of the country's top economic planning agency said on Sunday.