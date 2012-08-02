FRANKFURT Aug 2 German engineering conglomerate
Siemens said it has started a share repurchase
programme worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.65 billion) to be
carried out by the end of this year, as authorised by its annual
shareholder meeting in January 2011.
The buy-back serves the reduction of its capital stock, but
some shares would be used for employee and executive
compensation as well as for convertible bonds and warrant bonds,
Siemens said late on Thursday.
In addition, its managing board decided to cancel about 33
million treasury shares, reducing the capital stock by 3.6
percent to 881 million shares.
Based on Thursday's closing price, the shares to be
cancelled would be worth 2.23 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8224 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)