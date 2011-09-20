FRANKFURT, Sept 20 Banks operated by German carmakers said on Tuesday they had not shunted cash to the European Central Bank (ECB), after a report Siemens (SIEGn.DE) had done so heightened concerns about the European banking sector.

"That is not a topic for us," a spokesman for premium carmaker BMW said, adding the company had not taken advantage of the opportunity to deposit money with the ECB.

All major German carmakers run banks under licence from financial regulator BaFin to make car loans and fund leasing contracts to consumers and corporate fleet operators.

The Financial Times reported earlier that German engineering group Siemens had moved cash from an account with a large French bank to the ECB amid fears that inter-bank lending could be freezing up.

A Paris-based source told Reuters that Siemens had withdrawn an unknown amount in deposits from Societe Generale in July, but said the withdrawal was unrelated to the French bank's financial health and was instead prompted by the performance of the fund the deposit was invested in.

Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Financial Services unit said it had deposits with French banks and had no intention at the moment of making changes to that position.

"We're working together with strong partners in the banking sector, and we are not depositing our cash at the ECB," a spokesman said.

A Daimler spokesman said the company would not comment on how it invested excess liquidity.

Daimler had said on the sidelines of the Frankfurt auto show, however, that it does not deposit cash with the ECB. Its business is largely limited to car purchase loans and it does not finance its suppliers, it added. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Edward Taylor and Christiaan Hetzner; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Will Waterman)