Siemens (SIEGn.DE) (SIEGn.DE) Chief Executive Peter Loescher said the German group was seeing signs of growth flattening and that its energy technology activities would be the main driver in reaching a goal for sales of 100 billion euros ($135.4 billion).

He added the group was continuing preparations to float lighting division Osram. Plans for a flotation were postponed in September on stock market turbulence.

Siemens earlier on Thursday said it will pay a smaller-than-expected 11 percent increase in its full-year dividend and gave a cautious outlook after ending its year in a turbulent economic environment. [ID:nL6E7MA0XT]

(Reporting by Jens Hack; writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)