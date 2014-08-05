BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
Aug 5 Cerner Corp, a U.S. provider of healthcare information technology services, said it will buy the assets of Siemens AG's healthcare division for $1.3 billion.
The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015 and will be financed with cash on hand, Cerner said.
The transaction is expected to add 15 cents to adjusted per-share earnings in 2015, the company said.
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.