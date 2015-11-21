FRANKFURT Nov 21 Siemens is getting
a grip on problems around big projects that have caused hundreds
of millions of euros worth of charges in the past, its finance
chief Ralf Thomas told German newspaper Boersen-Zeitung.
"We have set up 'guard rails' for new projects to make the
risk structure of projects transparent. Transparency of margins
and risks in our order book is bigger than ever in the history
of Siemens," Boersen-Zeitung quoted Thomas as saying in an
interview published on Saturday.
Siemens, Europe's biggest industrial group, booked one-off
charges of 900 million euros ($958 million) in its financial
year through the end of September 2014 and said at the time it
aimed to lower that figure to an average of 350 million euros.
"The 200 million euros that we had to shoulder in the
industrial business in the full year 2015 were of course still
too much," Thomas told Boersen-Zeitung.
"But project risks usually result in large sums (of charges)
when they occur, so there should be a certain volatility between
quarters in the future, too."
Siemens last week forecast a return to growth on all levels
in 2016 after a year of upheaval in which it axed thousands of
jobs at its energy division and sold its last remaining consumer
businesses.
($1 = 0.9395 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by David Evans)