FRANKFURT Dec 12 German industrial
conglomerate Siemens plans to invest further in its
wind power business in China, the head of its wind power
business told a German newspaper.
"We will inaugurate some more plants in China in the coming
years," Financial Times Deutschland cited Felix Ferlemann as
saying in its Monday edition.
Siemens said on Friday it would form two joint ventures with
China's Shanghai Electric to expand its foothold in
the country's wind turbine market, the world's largest.
"China is still a very strong market," Ferlemann told the
newspaper.
"If the offshore business starts up in the medium term, it
will be a multi-billion market."
