BRIEF-Onwards Asia's unit wins land auction in Hong Kong for HK$5.5 bln
*Says Top Genius Holdings Limited, unit of Onwards Asia Limited, wins bid for a residential site in Kowloon for HK$5.5 billion ($709.02 million)
FRANKFURT Jan 20 German industrial group Siemens received its first order from greater China for its flagship H-class gas turbine, its most powerful and efficient turbine.
Siemens will supply the turbine to Castle Peak Power, a joint venture of China Southern Power Grid and CLP Power Hong Kong, for the Black Point Power Station in Hong Kong.
On the Chinese mainland, Siemens faces tough competition from domestic rivals including Shanghai Electric.
The Hong Kong order is Siemens' 80th for an H-class gas turbine worldwide.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Genworth Financial Inc - Genworth and China oceanwide continue to expect transaction to close by mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Financial technology startup Overbond Ltd is launching a service that will allow companies to issue bonds digitally, the company said on Wednesday.