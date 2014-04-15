European shares end at 15-month high after Fed, Dutch vote
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
FRANKFURT, April 15 A consortium of Siemens and Petrofac won a contract from TenneT to set up a grid connection for several North Sea wind farms, Siemens said on Tuesday.
Siemens will supply direct-current transmission technology for the BorWin3 grid connection, while Petrofac will be responsible for the construction and offshore installation of the project's platform.
The contract does not include supply and laying of power cables, which was tendered separately by TenneT. The Dutch-German grid operator expects to invest a total of more than 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in the project.
($1 = 0.7238 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
PARIS, March 16 Givenchy named Clare Waight Keller as its new artistic director on Thursday, becoming the first woman at the creative helm of the French fashion house founded by Hubert de Givenchy in 1952.
LJUBLJANA, March 16 Car parts maker Magna International has submitted a plan to potentially invest up to 1.24 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in Slovenia and create around 6,000 jobs, the government said on Thursday.