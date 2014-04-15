FRANKFURT, April 15 A consortium of Siemens and Petrofac won a contract from TenneT to set up a grid connection for several North Sea wind farms, Siemens said on Tuesday.

Siemens will supply direct-current transmission technology for the BorWin3 grid connection, while Petrofac will be responsible for the construction and offshore installation of the project's platform.

The contract does not include supply and laying of power cables, which was tendered separately by TenneT. The Dutch-German grid operator expects to invest a total of more than 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in the project.

