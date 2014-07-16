By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, July 16 A U.S. appeals court on
Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a $500 million lawsuit by
state-owned Mexican oil company Pemex accusing Siemens
AG and SK Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
of bribing Pemex officials to secure oil refinery projects in
Mexico.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ruled that
Pemex's claims against Siemens and SK Engineering were "simply
insufficient" to support bringing a lawsuit in U.S. courts under
federal racketeering laws over alleged non-domestic conduct.
"The activities involved in the alleged scheme-falsifying
the invoices, the bribes, the approval of the false
invoices-took place outside of the United States," the
three-judge panel wrote.
Lawyers for Pemex, Siemens and SK Engineering either did not
immediately respond to requests for comment or declined comment.
In a lawsuit filed in 2012, Pemex accused Germany's Siemens
and South Korea's SK Engineering of paying the Mexican company's
officials to approve overrun and expense payments in the course
of an oil refinery rehabilitation project.
The alleged scheme stemmed from the defendants' management
of Conproca SA de CV, a Mexican joint-venture between
Siemens and SK that was created to bid for the state oil
company's refinery contract.
The lawsuit came four years after Siemens agreed to pay a
record $1.6 billion to U.S. and European authorities in 2008 to
resolve allegations of paying bribes around the world, from Iraq
to Argentina.
As part of the settlement, Siemens pleaded guilty to U.S.
criminal charges.
The case is Petroleos Mexicanos, et al, v. SK Engineering &
Construction Co, Ltd, et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals,
No. 13-3175.
