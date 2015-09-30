NEW YORK, Sept 30 A former Siemens AG executive indicted in 2011 for participating in a $100 million scheme to bribe Argentine officials in order to win a contract is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday.

Andres Truppel, a former chief financial officer of Siemens Argentina, is scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court later in the day, U.S. prosecutors said, using language typically indicative of a guilty plea.

He would be the first of eight Siemens executives indicted in the case to appear in federal court after the U.S. Justice Department first announced charges in 2011.

Truppel, 61, returned voluntarily from Argentina, a spokesman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)