(Adds more detail about guilty plea)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 30 A former Siemens AG
executive pleaded guilty on Wednesday in U.S. court to
participating in a $100 million scheme to bribe Argentine
officials to win a contract to produce national identity cards.
Andres Truppel, a former chief financial officer of Siemens
Argentina, entered his plea to one count of conspiracy in
federal court in New York, four years after he was indicted by
U.S. authorities alongside seven other Siemens executives.
Truppel, 60, told U.S. District Judge Denise Cote he
participated in a scheme to secure a $1 billion contract with
the Argentine government to produce national identity cards by
paying tens of millions of dollars.
"I know this conduct was wrong," Truppel said in court. "I
regret it."
Truppel, the first of the defendants to appear in court to
answer the U.S. charges, voluntarily returned from Argentina,
according to a spokesman for Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney in
Manhattan.
Under a plea deal, Truppel, a citizen of Germany and
Argentina, agreed to cooperate with authorities. He previously
reached an $80,000 settlement in 2014, resolving a related civil
case with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Siemens in 2008 agreed to pay over $1.3 billion to resolve
wide-ranging bribery investigations in the United States and
Germany involving the German engineering group.
As part of that deal, Siemens and its subsidiary in
Argentina pleaded guilty in the United States to violations of
the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), which bars companies
from bribing foreign officials, and paid $449 million in fines.
That plea related to the same $1 billion Argentine contract
that became the subject of the December 2013 indictment against
the eight Siemens executives.
Siemens won the contract in 1998. Throughout the project,
the Siemens executives committed to paying nearly $100 million
in bribes to members of the Argentine government and opposition
party as well as candidates for office, prosecutors said.
Those executives included Uriel Sharef, who had been a
member of Siemens' managing board and became the first ex-board
member of a Fortune Global 50 company to be indicted under the
FCPA.
The case is U.S. v. Sharef, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-1056.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb and Tom Brown)