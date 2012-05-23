UPDATE 5-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
May 23 German conglomerate Siemens AG is interested in making acquisitions to add new industrial software technologies to its product lineup, especially "bolt-on" deals worth a "couple of billion" euros, its chief executive said Wednesday.
"The core focus of Siemens is organic growth with bolt-on acquisition opportunities if they make sense," CEO Peter Loescher told an investor conference in Longboat Key, Florida. (Reporting By Scott Malone; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Fortress Investment Group LLC - will pay Softbank a termination fee of $98.4 million if merger breaks up under certain circumstances
* Voted to adopt merger agreement between AT&T Inc and co with 78 pct of outstanding shares of common stock voting in favor