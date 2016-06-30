COPENHAGEN, June 30 Siemens has been
ordered to pay compensation of almost 1 million Danish crowns
($150,000) to three people who fell ill after working at a wind
turbine factory, a court in the city of Aalborg in Denmark said
on Thursday.
The ruling comes at time of increased focus on health
conditions in the wind energy industry in Denmark and marks the
first such verdict against a turbine maker there.
The three former employees were ruled to have suffered
conditions such as asthma, allergies and eczema after working
with epoxy and isocyanates in Siemens' factory in Aalborg.
Siemens Wind Power, which is set to merge with Spain's
Gamesa and overtake Danish rival Vestas as the
world's largest wind turbine maker, did not dispute the size of
the damages, according to the statement from the court.
The work with and handling of hazardous materials had not
been "planned, engineered or executed in a responsible manner
safety-wise," the court said in a statement, citing a lack of
ventilation and inadequate protective equipment.
"We will now examine the ruling in detail and assess whether
to appeal it," Siemens said in a statement.
The Danish labor union, 3F, which represented the workers in
court, welcomed the ruling.
"The court has confirmed, that it is the responsibility of
the employer to ensure a healthy working environment, so that
workers do not go to work and fall ill," Ulla Sorensen,
political spokewoman for 3F told Reuters.
"If we get complaints from our members, and it's a clear
case, then we take legal action. We've done that so far, and
will continue to do that," she added.
($1 = 6.6849 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Keith Weir)