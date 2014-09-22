Sept 22 Industrial conglomerate Siemens AG said it would sell its 50 percent stake in household appliances joint venture Bosch und Siemens Hausgeräte GmbH (BSH) to Robert Bosch GmbH for 3 billion euros ($3.85 billion).

Siemens and Bosch said in an emailed statement that BSH would pay them an additional distribution of 250 million euros before the deal completes.

(1 US dollar = 0.7786 euro)