FRANKFURT/COPENHAGEN, Nov 18 Germany's Siemens won a contract to supply 97 wind turbines for Danish utility DONG Energy's Gode offshore wind projects and service them for five years, the engineering group said on Monday.

Gode Wind 1 and 2, with a total capacity of 582 megawatts (MW), will be built about 45 km (28 miles) off Germany's North Sea coast at a total cost of 2.2 billion euros ($2.96 billion), making them DONG's biggest investment ever.

A source close to Siemens said just under half of that sum, or around 1 billion euros, would be spent on the wind turbines and the five years' worth of maintenance services.

Siemens, which has a backlog of about 5 gigawatts (GW) worth of offshore orders in its books, will supply 6-MW wind turbines with a rotor diameter of 154 metres for Gode.

DONG had already said in April that Siemens had obtained an option to supply an overall 154 offshore wind turbines with a total capacity of 924 megawatts, which had included Gode Wind 3 as well as Gode Wind 1 and 2.

Siemens is also supplying wind turbines to DONG for its German project Borkum Riffgrund 1.

Construction on Gode Wind 1 and 2 is due to begin in the first half of 2015, with commissioning scheduled for the second half of 2016.

DONG will receive a fixed price per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity produced for the first 10 years of operation from network operator Tennet, after which it will receive the market price.

