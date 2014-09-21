(Adds background on Siemens)
By Soyoung Kim, Sophie Sassard and Anjuli Davies
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 21 The German industrial
conglomerate Siemens AG is near an agreement to
acquire U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc
for all cash, people familiar with the matter said on
Sunday.
A deal for Dresser-Rand, which has a market capitalization
of more than $6 billion, could come as soon as Monday, some of
them said.
Siemens is expected to pay low- to mid-$80s per share, the
sources said, compared with Dresser-Rand's Friday closing price
of $79.91, which already had been boosted by takeover
speculation in the past several days.
Discussions between the two companies are continuing and
could still fall apart, the sources cautioned, asking not to be
named because the matter is not public. A representative for
Siemens declined to comment and a representative for
Dresser-Rand could not immediately be reached.
Siemens, with its cash takeover bid, has trumped a competing
offer from Swiss pump maker Sulzer AG, which proposed
merging with Dresser-Rand in an all-stock deal, the sources
said.
By acquiring Dresser-Rand, Siemens would get the company's
compressors and turbines serving the oil and gas industry at a
time when a North American drilling boom boosts demand for
energy services and equipment.
Siemens has long coveted Dresser-Rand, which would help it
grow its oil and gas business as a boom in fracking, the
extraction of natural gas from deep layers of rock using
high-pressure fluid injections, is boosting demand for energy
services and equipment.
But it shrank in the past from making a formal bid, balking
at its high valuation. Dresser-Rand trades at 24.6 times 12-
month forward earnings, a 60 percent premium to its peers in oil
and gas equipment and services, according to Reuters data.
Siemens Chief Executive Officer Joe Kaeser said at the end
of July the company planned to focus on restructuring rather
than acquisitions for the moment, but would have the financial
firepower for the right acquisition target.
Siemens had cash and cash equivalents of 8.21 billion
euros ($10.53 billion) at the end of June.
The German group lost out in a bidding war with General
Electric Co for Alstom SA's energy assets in
June.
Siemens agreed in May to buy the energy gas turbine and
compressor business of Britain's Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
for 785 million pounds ($1.28 billion).
The deal was announced along with a long-awaited
restructuring by Kaeser, who took power in summer 2013 after a
boardroom coup.
The restructuring is aimed at strengthening Siemens' focus
on processes to help industrial companies produce more
efficiently.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York and Sophie Sassard and
Anjuli Davies in London; additional reporting by Edward Taylor
and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by William Hardy and
Marguerita Choy)