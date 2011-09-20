* Siemens Bank says report factually incorrect
* Siemens withdrew more than 500 mln euros - FT
* BNP Paribas Chairman says no need to recapitalise
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Sept 20 Siemens's
(SIEGn.DE) banking business said a newspaper
report that the unit withdrew
deposits from a large French bank and transferred them to the
European Central Bank was factually incorrect.
The Financial Times said earlier the
German engineering group had withdrawn more than half a billion
euros in cash deposits from an unnamed French bank two weeks
ago.
In total, the group has parked between 4 billion euros
($5.4 billion)and 6 billion euros at the ECB's facilities,
mostly through one-week deposits, the paper said.
It quoted a person with direct knowledge of the matter as
saying that the group had withdrawn the money partly because of
concerns about the future financial health of the bank and
partly to benefit from the higher interest rates paid by the
ECB.
A spokesman for parent Siemens declined to comment on
the FT report.
The newspaper said it was not clear from which bank Siemens
had withdrawn the deposits, though it quoted a person familiar
with BNP Paribas as saying that it was not the bank
involved.
BNP Paribas Chairman Michel Perebeau said in a radio
interview that the French bank does not need any financial
support and has no knowledge of any move by Siemens to withdraw
deposits from a large French bank.
($1 = 0.735 Euros)
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Kate Holton)