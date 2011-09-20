* Siemens Bank says report factually incorrect

* Siemens withdrew more than 500 mln euros - FT

* BNP Paribas Chairman says no need to recapitalise (Recasts with Siemens Bank comment)

FRANKFURT/LONDON, Sept 20 Siemens's (SIEGn.DE) banking business said a newspaper report that the unit withdrew deposits from a large French bank and transferred them to the European Central Bank was factually incorrect.

The Financial Times said earlier the German engineering group had withdrawn more than half a billion euros in cash deposits from an unnamed French bank two weeks ago.

In total, the group has parked between 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion)and 6 billion euros at the ECB's facilities, mostly through one-week deposits, the paper said.

It quoted a person with direct knowledge of the matter as saying that the group had withdrawn the money partly because of concerns about the future financial health of the bank and partly to benefit from the higher interest rates paid by the ECB.

A spokesman for parent Siemens declined to comment on the FT report.

The newspaper said it was not clear from which bank Siemens had withdrawn the deposits, though it quoted a person familiar with BNP Paribas as saying that it was not the bank involved.

BNP Paribas Chairman Michel Perebeau said in a radio interview that the French bank does not need any financial support and has no knowledge of any move by Siemens to withdraw deposits from a large French bank. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Kate Holton)