FRANKFURT Feb 6 German industrial group Siemens
plans to cut 7,800 jobs worldwide, or about 2 percent
of its workforce, to complete a wide-ranging restructuring of
the company, it said on Friday.
About 3,300 of the jobs lost will be in Germany, where the
trains-to-turbines group employs 115,000 people.
Siemens said the cuts would save it about 1 billion euros
($1.14 billion), which it would reinvest for growth.
A source familiar with the matter had said on Thursday that
Siemens planned to cut more than 7,000 jobs.
($1 = 0.8737 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Thomas Atkins)