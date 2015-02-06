* Worldwide job cuts to be completed within two years
By Jens Hack and Georgina Prodhan
MUNICH/FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Siemens Chief
Executive Joe Kaeser applied the finishing touches to his
overhaul of the German industrial group with the announcement on
Friday of 7,800 job cuts designed to streamline management and
speed decision-making.
The roughly 2 percent cut to the trains-to-turbines group's
global workforce will generate productivity gains of about 1
billion euros ($1.14 billion) by the end of 2016, Siemens said,
as the company strives to close a profitability gap with rivals
such as General Electric and Switzerland's ABB.
The profit margin at Siemens' industrial businesses fell to
10.2 percent in the past quarter, from 11.3 percent a year
earlier, against 14.3 percent at ABB and 18.6 percent for GE's
industrial division.
"This completes the restructuring of our company," said
Kaeser, who took over in a boardroom coup in 2013 and outlined
his vision for the company in May last year.
A senior company source said that the group's portfolio
restructuring is also mostly complete.
Since Kaeser took over, Siemens has agreed to buy U.S.
oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand and the turbines
division of Rolls Royce. On the disposal side, it has
shed its hearing-aids unit, exited its BSH household appliance
joint venture and is hiving off its healthcare
operation as a standalone business.
REINVESTING
Siemens said it would reinvest the billion euros of
productivity gains in the growth areas of supplying electricity
for industrial projects, automation and digitalisation, 800
million euros of which will be split evenly between sales
operations and research and development. The rest will be
invested in fixed assets.
About 3,300 of the jobs cuts, which Siemens said should be
completed within two years, will be in Germany, where the
company employs 115,000 people. Siemens pointed out that it had
hired more than 11,000 people since the start of its financial
year in October and said it would avoid compulsory redundancies.
The company source said the restructuring costs for the job
cuts would be in the mid-to-high hundreds of millions of euros.
Siemens, the products of which once included nuclear power
plants, personal computers and semiconductors, has shed more
than a dozen businesses since the turn of the century, many in
the consumer sector where it struggled to connect with customers
or where margins were driven down by Asian competitors.
At its height in 2001 Siemens employed almost half a million
people and had annual sales of 87 billion euros. At the end of
the past financial year, its 343,000 employees generated sales
of 72 billion euros.
A source familiar with the matter had said on Thursday that
Siemens planned to cut more than 7,000 jobs.
Siemens shares were down 0.8 percent at 95.57 euros by 1046
GMT, in line with Germany's blue-chip DAX index.
($1 = 0.8737 euros)
