FRANKFURT May 9 Siemens executive Michael Sen will take responsibility for the company's wind-power joint venture with Spain's Gamesa on Siemens' managing board, the German industrial group said on Tuesday.

Sen, the former finance chief of German utility E.ON , is also responsible for Siemens' healthcare and global services businesses.

He succeeds Klaus Helmrich on the board of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.