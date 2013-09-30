ATHENS, Sept 30 Siemens is a possible
bidder to buy a Greek rolling stock operating company, a source
close to the talks said on Monday, making it the first major
German company to take an interest in the country's asset sales
programme.
Greece's privatisations agency HRADF said three companies
had submitted expressions of interest to buy a 100 percent stake
in ROSCO, the Hellenic Company for Rolling Stock Maintenance.
The other two potential bidders were French power and
transport engineering firm Alstom together with Damco
Energy, and Greek building group GEK Terna in
cooperation with Russian Railways RZD, the official
said, on condition of anonymity.
Selling state assets is a central condition of Greece's
multi-billion foreign bailout.
Germany is Greece's biggest creditor under its 240
billion-euro bailout by the European Union and International
Monetary Fund but German companies have shown little interest in
snapping up Greek assets.
Siemens was embroiled in a bribery row in Greece over
allegations that managers of its Greek subsidiary were involved
in illegal party financing and bribery payments to secure
government contracts, some of them related to the Athens 2004
Olympic Games.
