BRIEF-Hilton Grand Vacations announces secondary offering
* Hilton grand vacations announces secondary offering of 9,650,000 shares of common stock
FRANKFURT, March 29 ** Siemens has no plans to gradually to sell down its stake in healthcare unit Healthineers after an IPO or spin-off, its chief executive tells Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview
** "We will keep the majority. It is one of our most attractive businesses and will be the third pillar alongside renewable energy and the industrial Siemens," says Joe Kaeser
** Kaeser says he will have to think twice about whether he wants to list Healthineers in the United States under President Donald Trump - Frankfurt and Hong Kong are also options
** He says no further listings of parts of the company are currently on the agenda
** Kaeser says he uses five criteria to decide whether a business belongs in the Siemens portfolio: Is it in a growth field; is it profitable enough; is it doing better than the competition; are there synergies with other Siemens businesses; and are big changes in the value chain on the horizon?
** He says he believes global economic growth will be better this year than currently expected, thanks to Europe and China
** Asked whether he wants to sell Siemens' 17.5 percent stake in Osram, Kaeser answers: "There is no inherent reason any more to remain invested. There is also the possibility to enable a strategic combination that would strengthen Osram."
** Asked whether he is interested in buying Toshiba's smart grid and metering business Landis & Gyr, he says: "We have an adequate offering in smart meters and so we are not interested in buying Landis & Gyr"
NEW YORK, June 14 The chief executive of WeWork Cos Inc said on Wednesday the coworking space startup he co-founded is now generating $1 billion a year in revenue at current rates and will launch an initial public offering, but did not say where or when.
June 14 Saudi Aramco's planned 2018 public share offering is being slowed down by a divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the kingdom's state oil company over where to list its shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.