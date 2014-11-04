FRANKFURT Nov 4 German engineering group
Siemens will take a first major step on Wednesday to
separate its 14 billion-euro ($18 billion) healthcare unit from
the company, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on
Tuesday.
Siemens' supervisory board will decide on the creation of
new healthcare country units, including in Germany, capable of
holding licences for products such as imaging equipment
independently of Siemens AG, said one of the sources.
Siemens fears large investments will be needed in the
high-margin business as new diagnostic methods and new rivals
such as Samsung heighten competition with
traditional rivals like General Electric and Philips
.
The Munich-based company declined to comment.
