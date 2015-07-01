FRANKFURT, July 1 Siemens will on
Thursday start an energy project to convert wind power into
hydrogen for re-use as a general fuel or in natural gas
pipelines.
Siemens' electrolysis plant in Mainz is based on Proton
Exchange Membrane (PEM) technology, which allows the capture and
storage of electricity into hydrogen.
It said the plant can process up to 6 megawatts of
electricity, making it the biggest PEM installation of its kind
worldwide and able to supply 2,000 fuel cell cars.
PEM technology, which is capable of responding to
fluctuations in power production within just milliseconds, has
also been tested successfully by another Siemens partner,
utility RWE.
The plant is a collaboration between Siemens, the Mainz
energy utility, industrial gases company Linde, and
the Rhein-Main University of Applied Sciences.
Energy storage is needed by power grids in Germany as they
become increasingly vulnerable to gaps in output, as a result of
the closure of nuclear reactors and increasing reliance on
intermittent green energy such as wind or solar power.
Linde will be responsible for cleaning, compressing, storing
and dispensing the hydrogen. It can be fed to industrial uses,
or fill tanker lorries to go to hydrogen-based car filling
stations, or into the gas pipeline network.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by William Hardy)