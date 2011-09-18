BERLIN, Sept 18 Siemens (SIEGn.DE) will withdraw
entirely from nuclear power projects, in response to the German
government's decision to pull out from nuclear energy by 2022,
chief executive Peter Loescher told Germany's Spiegel magazine
in an interview published on Sunday.
This meant that Siemens nuclear joint venture with Russia's
Rosatom would no longer take place, Loescher added, although he
added Siemens wanted to work with Rosatom in other areas.
"The chapter is closed for us," he said, calling
the decision an "answer" to Germany's clear political and social
stance over atomic energy.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)