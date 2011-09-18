BERLIN, Sept 18 Siemens (SIEGn.DE) will withdraw entirely from nuclear power projects, in response to the German government's decision to pull out from nuclear energy by 2022, chief executive Peter Loescher told Germany's Spiegel magazine in an interview published on Sunday.

This meant that Siemens nuclear joint venture with Russia's Rosatom would no longer take place, Loescher added, although he added Siemens wanted to work with Rosatom in other areas.

"The chapter is closed for us," he said, calling the decision an "answer" to Germany's clear political and social stance over atomic energy.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)