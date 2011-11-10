(Repeats to add link to graphic, no changes to text)
* Proposes FY div at 3.00 euros/shr vs poll avg 3.14 euros
* Q4 oper profit 2.17 bln euros vs poll avg 2.39 bln
* Sees moderate revenue growth in 2012, strong earnings
* Shares up 0.3 percent, German blue-chips up 0.5 percent
By Marilyn Gerlach
MUNICH, Nov 10 Siemens AG, a
bellwether for the euro zone's largest economy, announced a
smaller than expected dividend and forecast flat profit growth
in 2012 after ending its year in a turbulent economic
environment.
The Munich-based maker of products ranging from fast trains
and gas turbines to light bulbs and hearing aids said on
Thursday it would pay shareholders 3.00 euros per share.
That was up from 2.70 euros last year but below a consensus
estimate of 3.14 euros.
Profits in the fiscal fourth quarter to September, normally
the strongest period at Siemens, fell short of expectations as
the company booked an impairment charge of 231 million euros
($313.8 million) for its loss-making solar energy business.
Siemens shares rose 0.3 percent to 72.55 euros by 1041 GMT,
while Germany's blue-chip index was up 0.5 percent.
The macroeconomic environment continued to be "highly
volatile and difficult to assess", according to Chief Executive
Peter Loescher, who said he was optimistic Europe's biggest
engineering conglomerate can weather the rollercoaster ride in
the euro zone.
Loescher told reporters Siemens would benefit from its
business in emerging markets, where it has grown at
above-average rates.
"Against this backdrop, Siemens will continue to grow faster
than the global economy as a whole," Loescher said.
He said the company was well positioned to post moderate
revenue growth and boost its top line above 100 billion euros in
the medium term.
Siemens said it expects 2011/2012 income from continuing
operations to match the year-earlier figure of 7.01 billion
euros, excluding a 1 billion euro positive effect related to
Areva.
Analyst Theo Kitz of Merck Finck said that meant reported
net income would decline by 1 billion euros year-on-year but
would be flat when adjusted for the Areva gain.
"I'm quite happy with their forecast. I was expecting worse
than that," he said.
He also said he was positively surprised by Siemens's
expectation that it would have more new orders -- a barometer of
future sales -- than revenues in the full year again.
GERMANY STILL GOOD
The operating profit of Siemens's three main businesses
reached 2.17 billion euros ($2.95 billion) in the fourth
quarter, while income from continuing operations swung to a
profit of 1.23 billion euros from a loss of 42 million.
But quarterly new orders exceeded consensus with a 2 percent
decline to 21.57 billion euros in the fourth quarter, compared
with the 20.37 billion euro average estimate.
Recent data suggests the recovery in Germany, the main
engine of growth in Europe, is losing speed as worries that a
brewing crisis in the euro zone could drag down demand, but
Loescher was upbeat.
"The environment in Germany is still good," he told Reuters
Insider. "We are not forecasting a recessionary scenario."
German industrial orders in September slumped the deepest
since January 2009 on sharply weaker demand from the euro zone,
indicating the bloc's debt crisis is set to weigh considerably
on growth in Europe's largest economy.
The industrial theme of still positive, but slowing growth
was echoed by German engineering association VDMA, which said
the slowdown in order growth was continuing.
Siemens's statements stood in contrast to a weaker trend set
by rivals. Swiss engineer ABB sounded a cautious note
last month as it unveiled weaker-than-expected quarterly profit.
France's Schneider Electric slashed its 2011
profit margin outlook for the second time in three months.
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
