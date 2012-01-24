FRANKFURT Jan 24 German conglomerate
Siemens reported a 23 percent decline in its
first-quarter operating profit on Tuesday as Europe's debt woes
took a toll on its business.
Profit from its main businesses -- industry, energy,
healthcare and infrastructure -- fell 23 percent to 1.601
billion euros ($2.09 billion), missing the lowest estimate in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
The average estimate was 2.097 billion euros, up 0.4 percent
from the year-earlier figure of 2.088 billion. The lowest
estimate was 1.933 billion.
For the quarter to Dec. 31, Siemens booked charges of around
344 million euros for its power transmission and transportation
businesses as well as for restructuring costs to realign
healthcare.
($1 = 0.7665 euros)
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)