FRANKFURT, Jan 10 German engineer Siemens said it would struggle to reach its full-year targets because the volatile global economy is forcing its clients to cut spending, German news website The Wall Street Journal Deutschland reported.

Chief Financial Officer Joe Kaeser said on Tuesday it would require "tough work" to meet the company's outlook, adding "our guidance is very ambitious."

"It certainly has not gotten easier to achieve our goals since we released them. The headwinds have become stronger."

"When our customers invest less, we get fewer new orders," he said in an interview, adding he expected Siemens to feel the impact in the first and second quarter of its fiscal year.

Siemens has so far said it sees profit from continuing operations for its 2011/2012 year to September flat at 7.01 billion euros ($8.9 billion), excluding a 1 billion euro positive effect related to the exit from a nuclear power joint venture with French group Areva.

Shares in Siemens, a bellwether for the euro zone's largest economy, fell 2.1 percent to 74.15 euros by 0858 GMT, while Germany's blue-chip index was up 1.3 percent.

"It is really early in the year for Siemens to say that the profit forecast is very hard to reach," DZ Bank analyst Karsten Oblinger said.

Also on Tuesday, peer Philips Electronics warned fourth-quarter results would be disappointing as it books charges for inventory it can't shift in weak European markets.

Europe's economy and the global financial system have been rattled by a debt crisis that has yet to be resolved, and there are increasing worries that emerging markets such as China, Brazil and Russia -- once the growth engines for the world's economy -- are facing a significant slow-down.

Kaeser said nonetheless that emerging markets as well as the United States could prompt a dynamic rebound of the global economy in the second half of this year.

Europe's biggest engineering conglomerate has four main business sectors -- energy, industry, healthcare and infrastructure and cities -- and makes products ranging from fast trains and gas turbines to light bulbs and hearing aids.

It has said it sees growth in the energy sector slowing in fiscal 2012 and 2013, with continued pressure on prices in the wind market.

($1 = 0.7851 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Dan Lalor and Sophie Walker)