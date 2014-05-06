* CEO Kaeser restructures Siemens along nine divisions
* Hearing aids to be spun off, healthcare managed separately
* Siemens buys energy assets of Rolls-Royce for 950 mln eur
(Adds details, quotes)
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, May 6 German conglomerate Siemens
unveiled a long awaited corporate overhaul on
Tuesday under which the company will be restructured into nine
divisions, its healthcare unit managed separately, and its
hearing aids business publicly listed.
The measures are part of a new strategy to be formally
unveiled at the firm's historic "Siemensstadt" site in Berlin on
Wednesday by Chief Executive Joe Kaeser, who took the reins of
the company last summer following a boardroom coup.
The presentation comes at a time when Siemens is considering
submitting a formal offer for the energy business of French
rival Alstom, which has already received a $16.9
billion bid from U.S. giant General Electric.
Siemens confirmed on Tuesday that it was buying the
aero-derivative gas turbine and compressor business of
Rolls-Royce for roughly 950 million euros ($1.32
billion).
Under that deal, Siemens will pay an additional 240 million
euros to secure exclusive access to future Rolls-Royce
aero-turbine technology and preferred access to supply and
engineering services for a 25-year period.
Kaeser, a 34-year veteran of Siemens who previously served
as its finance chief, has vowed to restore the sense of pride at
a company that has lagged big competitors like GE and Philips
in terms of innovation and profitability.
According to Reuters data, Siemens currently trades at a 7.3
percent discount to its major European peers on a 12-month
forward EV/EBITDA basis.
Kaeser's predecessor Peter Loescher was ousted last July
after a series of profit warnings, costly contract delays and an
aggressive drive for growth which left Siemens with a lumbering
portfolio of businesses.
"In the future, Siemens AG will position itself along
electrification, automation and digitalization, where it has
identified growth fields in which it sees its maximum long-term
potential," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The measures, which include a streamlining of human
resources and communications functions, are expected to generate
productivity gains of 1 billion euros per year, effective from
the end of fiscal 2016.
SPIN OFF
The four big business sectors -- industry, energy,
healthcare and infrastructure -- that Loescher introduced will
be abolished and the divisions reduced to nine from 16.
The new divisions include: power and gas, wind power and
renewables, energy management, building technologies, mobility,
digital factory, process industries, power generation services
and financial services.
Healthcare, a business that Siemens has thought about
spinning off in the past, will be managed as a separate business
under the Siemens umbrella.
The hearing aids, or audiology, business will be spun off
and publicly listed. Siemens does not break out sales or profits
for the unit.
As part of the changes, Micheal Suess, head of the energy
business and a management board member, will leave the company.
Lisa Davis, currently an executive vice president Royal Dutch
Shell, will take his place on the board and run three
energy-focused divisions from the United States.
Siemens traces its roots to an electrical telegraph company
founded by Werner von Siemens in Berlin in 1847.
Siemensstadt is a massive industrial and residential site
that Siemens built in the early decades of the 20th century to
bring together its scattered factories and offices in the German
capital.
Located in a remote area between the districts of
Charlottenburg and Spandau, it was the site of the company's
headquarters from 1914 to 1949.
($1 = 0.7177 Euros)
(Reporting by Noah Barkin)