FRANKFURT Aug 21 German engineering
conglomerate Siemens is in preliminary discussions
about thousands of job cuts as it responds to a weaker economy,
particularly in Europe, a German newspaper reported.
Internal talks about job cuts are at an early stage and
decisions could be made in October or November, daily
Boersen-Zeitung said, without specifying its sources.
Siemens, which has more than 400,000 staff, in July reported
a big drop in new orders as customers put off investments due to
Europe's crisis, saying full-year goals would be hard to meet.
CEO Peter Loescher said at the time Siemens would have to
cut costs and become leaner.
Boersen-Zeitung said the planned cutbacks marked an
about-turn as Siemens had over the past 15 months increased
headcount by 23,000 globally - including 6,000 in Germany,
Siemens was not immediately available for comment.
