FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Siemens will cut
jobs at its wind and solar power units as well as in its new
Infrastructures and Cities business as part of a drive to cut
costs in a weakening economy, a German magazine said.
The bulk of job cuts at Siemens would likely be in
management and administrative functions, Monthly Manager Magazin
reported on Wednesday, citing no sources.
A spokesman for Siemens said an outline of planned savings
would be presented to management in early October and would be
made public when the industrial conglomerate publishes its
annual results on Nov. 8.
He declined further comment.
Siemens, Germany's biggest company by market value, reported
a big drop in new orders in July as customers put off
investments due to Europe's economic crisis, saying full-year
goals would be hard to meet.
The renewable energy business - comprising solar, wind and
hydro power - recorded a 40 percent drop in new orders in the
nine months through June, which Siemens blamed on fewer large
orders in Germany. Siemens said it expected pricing pressure to
continue in coming quarters. Profit at the business was down by
just over a third in the period.
In Germany, the expansion of offshore wind power projects
has been delayed by regulatory and financial hurdles, and the
solar industry there has been rattled by consolidation that has
driven a number of companies out of business.
In the United States - where cheap natural gas and the
looming expiry of a key U.S. wind tax credit are hurting the
industry - Siemens is already cutting 615 jobs at factories
producing windmills.
The Infrastructure and Cities sector - founded less than a
year ago to tap into demand for new ways to handle mobility and
power supply in growing urban areas - also saw its orders and
profits decline in the nine months through June.
Orders were down by almost a quarter because a year-earlier
3.7 billion euro train order was not repeated, while profits
were hurt by rising R&D expenses.
Chief Executive Peter Loescher has said Siemens needs to cut
costs and become leaner, and German media reports have said the
company was in internal talks to cut thousands of jobs.
Manager Magazin also said that Siemens may review whether it
needs offices in 190 countries, as it has now. Most of Siemens'
revenue comes from only about two dozen countries, it said.
At the end of June, Siemens had 410,000 employees, of whom
129,000 were based in Germany. That makes it one of the
country's biggest employers after Volkswagen and
Deutsche Post DHL.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes and Helen
Massy-Beresford)