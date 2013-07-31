July 31 A U.S. federal judge has dismissed a
$500 million lawsuit brought by state-owned Mexican oil company
Pemex against Siemens AG and a South Korean company
that claimed the defendants bribed Pemex officials to secure oil
refinery projects in Mexico.
The case raised novel questions about who is a victim in
corruption cases, but U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton of
Manhattan did not address that issue, instead ruling Tuesday
that Pemex could not bring the lawsuit because it had not shown
its claims had enough contact with the United States.
The bribery and racketeering claims made by PEMEX "allege a
foreign conspiracy against a foreign victim conducted by foreign
defendants participating in foreign enterprises," the judge
wrote.
The court could not address such "extraterritorial" claims,
Stanton said.
Carlos Gonzalez, an attorney for Pemex, said the company is
evaluating the court's decision and considering its options.
Pemex accused Siemens in December 2012 of paying Pemex
officials to approve overrun and expense payments to a
corporation partly owned by Korea's SK Engineering.
The bribery allegations in the suit were part of a scheme
that has dogged the German conglomerate for years. Siemens paid
a record $1.6 billion to U.S. and European authorities in 2008
to resolve allegations of bribery around the world, from Iraq to
Argentina.
As part of that settlement, the company also pleaded guilty
to U.S. criminal charges.
A representative for Siemens could not be reached after
business hours in Germany. An attorney for SK Engineering was
also not immediately available to comment.
The case is Petroleos Mexicanos et al v. SK Engineering &
Construction Co Ltd et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of New York, NO. 12-09070.
