LONDON Nov 7 Private equity firm EQT's
acquisition of hearing aid maker Siemens Audiology Solutions
(SAS) is backed by around 1.1 billion euros (1.36 billion US
dollar) of leveraged loans and high-yield bonds, banking sources
said on Friday.
EQT said on Thursday that it was buying SAS from German
conglomerate Siemens for 2.15 billion euros.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and UBS are providing the debt
financing. ID:nRLP63457a]
The buyout will be backed by around 50 percent equity and 50
percent debt, including senior loans and subordinated high-yield
bonds denominated in euros and dollars, the banking sources
said.
EQT was not immediately available to comment on the
financing.
The financing will be syndicated this year and is expected
to be successful as investors are showing a clear preference for
event driven financings for new issuers after recent market
volatility, the banking sources said.
The dual-currency financing is expected to be split into
around 745 million euros of leveraged loans and 315 million
euros of unsecured bonds, sources said. The deal will also
include a 75 million euro revolving credit, they added.
EQT is investing with Santo Holding, the investment vehicle
of Germany's Strungmann family, which will be a minority
shareholder. The two firms are aiming to float SAS on the stock
exchange in future, EQT said in an announcement.
SAS was founded in 1878 in Germany. It is now headquartered
in Singapore and employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide.
In the last 12 months SAS sold more than three million
hearing aids and generated revenues of 693 million euros in the
2014 fiscal year ending September 30, according to the
announcement.
(1 US dollar = 0.8068 euro)
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)