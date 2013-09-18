MUNICH/FRANKFURT, Sept 18 A management reshuffle at Germany's Siemens is gathering pace as two people familiar with the matter said the engineering conglomerate's personnel chief Brigitte Ederer was to leave her post.

Siemens' supervisory board meets on Wednesday to discuss several management issues, including Ederer's position and the pending selection of a new finance chief.

One of the people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that Ederer's imminent departure was due to the Austrian manager's poor relationship with labour representatives at the German engineering group.

Siemens declined to comment. Ederer, whose contract runs through 2015, was not immediately available for comment.

Another person said business software maker SAP's outgoing co-Chief Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe would be named to take Ackermann's seat on Siemens' supervisory board.

