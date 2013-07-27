* Siemens says supervisory board to decide on CEO's
departure
* Management board member to be named as successor
* Sources say majority of supervisory board favours CFO
* News comes two days after profit warning
(Recasts with company announcement, adds background)
MUNICH, July 27 Siemens Chief
Executive Peter Loescher is to leave the company, four years
before the end of his contract, after the German engineering
group this week issued its second profit warning this year.
Siemens said in a statement late on Saturday that at a
meeting on July 31, the supervisory board would pass the
decision on Loescher's early departure.
"In addition, it will decide on the appointment of a member
of the managing board as President and CEO," it added.
Siemens, among Germany's three biggest companies by market
value, did not provide further details.
Two people familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters
that the majority of Siemens' 20-member supervisory board
favoured finance chief Joe Kaeser as replacement for Loescher.
The company declined to comment.
There have been persistent rumours over the past year that
Kaeser, who was already on Siemens' management board when
Loescher joined in 2007, had his eye on Loescher's job, though
the two have repeatedly said they worked well together.
Late last year, when questioned about the rumours, the CFO
said the two complemented each other like "light and dark".
OVERPROMISED, UNDERDELIVERED
When Loescher became CEO six years ago as the first company
outsider to take the helm at Siemens, he was presented as a hero
who would lead Siemens out of a massive bribery scandal that had
tarnished its image and its finances.
But after tackling that task, Loescher started losing
credibility as he repeatedly misjudged demand development in its
main markets.
A bellwether of Germany's economy whose products range from
gas turbines to fast trains and hearing aids, Siemens is
suffering from the stuttering global demand that saw German
exports fall the most since late 2009 in May.
In addition, Siemens' earnings have been hit repeatedly by
one-time charges related to project delays and other issues.
Loescher was forced to put on the back-burner a strategy to
increase annual sales by about a third to 100 billion euros last
year, announcing instead a plan to save 6 billion euros over two
years to compete with rivals such as General Electric Co.
The plan, which unions fear could affect 10,000 jobs, was
meant to boost Siemens' core operating profit margin to at least
12 percent from 9.5 percent by 2014.
On Thursday, the company scrapped that target, issuing a
brief statement in which it cited lower expectations for how its
markets would perform.
Siemens is scheduled to release third-quarter results on
Thursday when analysts expect Loescher to elaborate on what
prompted the company to scrap its margin target.
(Reporting by Jens Hack.; Writing by Maria Sheahan. Editing by
Andreas Cremer and David Evans)