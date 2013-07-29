* Siemens shares gain following news that CEO will leave
* Siemens board to pass decision on CEO on Wednesday
* Paper says CEO Loescher plans to fight for his job
* CFO Kaeser seen as good candidate to replace CEO
FRANKFURT, July 29 Siemens Chief
Executive Peter Loescher plans a probably doomed fight for his
job at Wednesday's supervisory board meeting, a German newspaper
said, after the German industrial group said at the weekend it
would sack him.
Pressure had been mounting on Loescher after he repeatedly
misjudged demand development in the group's main markets, and
last week appeared to provide the final straw when Siemens
scrapped its 2014 profit margin targets.
Citing company sources, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Monday
that Loescher was only willing to resign if Chairman Gerhard
Cromme, who hired him six years ago, also quit.
Otherwise, Loescher hoped to pull together the necessary
two-thirds majority to prevent being fired, though boardroom
sources told the paper he had no hope of succeeding.
Shares in Siemens, Germany's No. 2 company by market value
and a bellwether of Europe's biggest economy, rose as much as
2.3 percent in early trade on Monday and were 0.9 percent higher
at 80.37 euros by 0804 GMT.
Sources have said finance chief Joe Kaeser, who has spent
his entire career at Siemens, was the most likely candidate to
replace Loescher, which analysts welcomed.
"Kaeser's experience and detailed knowledge of the company
make him suitable to succeed Loescher, and we appreciate the
breadth of his qualification and experiences," Commerzbank
analyst Ingo-Martin Schachel said.
Others said they expected that Kaeser would quickly tighten
the reins on costs and sell more non-core businesses, such as
the units making rail technology or healthcare software.