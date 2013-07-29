* Siemens board to pass decision on CEO on Wednesday
* German paper says Loescher won't quit unless Chairman does
* Siemens shares gain following news that CEO will leave
* CFO Kaeser seen as good candidate to replace CEO
By Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT, July 29 Siemens CEO Peter Loescher,
whose departure was announced after he issued profit warnings
that wrecked the share price of one of Germany's largest
industrial conglomerates, may drag the man who hired him down
with him, a newspaper reported on Monday.
In what is quickly shaping up to be one of the most dramatic
corporate battles in Germany in years, German daily Sueddeutsche
Zeitung cited company sources as saying Loescher was willing to
resign only if supervisory board chairman Gerhard Cromme also
leaves.
A spokesman for Siemens denied Loescher wants
Cromme to go down with him. Loescher did not comment on the
report.
Cromme, who hired the smooth-talking Austrian Loescher six
years ago, lost his job as chairman at steelmaker ThyssenKrupp
earlier this year.
Siemens said in a tersely worded statement on Saturday that
Loescher would be leaving the company four years before his
contract expires. Two people familiar with the matter told
Reuters the majority of the 20-member supervisory board favoured
fiance chief Joe Kaeser as a replacement for Loescher, who has
failed to deliver on his promises of growth and profitability.
The turmoil at the helm of Siemens, Germany's No. 2 company
by market value and a bastion of its manufacturing sector,
erupted after the company issued its second profit warning this
year, sending its shares plunging 8 percent.
Shares in Siemens rose as much as 2.3 percent in early trade
on Monday but were flat at 1200 GMT. The share price is still up
24 percent on a year ago.
Some investors believe Siemens veteran Kaeser, if named,
could turn the company around.
"Kaeser's experience and detailed knowledge of the company
make him suitable to succeed Loescher, and we appreciate the
breadth of his qualification and experiences," Commerzbank
analyst Ingo-Martin Schachel said.
Others said they expected that Kaeser would quickly tighten
the reins on costs at Siemens - whose products range from gas
turbines to fast trains and ultrasound machines - and sell more
non-core businesses such as those that make rail technology or
healthcare software.
Loescher and Kaeser have repeatedly said they worked well
together, though Kaeser has been taking the lead at investor
conferences, laying out details of Siemens' business while his
CEO relied more heavily on broad comments.
When asked in 2012 about rumours of friction at the top,
Kaeser said they complemented each other like "light and dark".
FAILED STRATEGY
Loescher has in the past promised the company would grow
faster than rivals such as ABB, General Electric
and Philips.
But bungled acquisitions, charges for project delays and a
focus on top-line growth have caused Siemens to fall behind.
Loescher announced a plan last year to cut 6 billion euros ($8
billion) in costs over two years and lift core operating profit
margin to at least 12 percent from 9.5 percent by 2014.
Last week Siemens rattled shareholders by abruptly
abandoning its margin target in a brief statement that left
investors clamouring in vain for more information. Two days
later, Siemens said its supervisory board would decide at a
meeting on Wednesday on CEO Loescher's early departure.
Ingo Speich, a fund manager at Union Investment, criticised
Siemens for announcing that Loescher would be leaving before the
supervisory board had even taken its vote.
"Infighting just unnecessarily worsens the problems at
Siemens. This is not good corporate governance," he said.
On Thursday, Siemens is expected to report a 23 percent drop
in quarterly core profit.
The company's failure to keep up with rivals has caused
investors to favour companies that were faster to slash their
cost base and focus on profitable business rather than on
increasing revenue.
Siemens trades at 11.6 times estimated 12-month forward
earnings, at a discount to ABB and General Electric, which trade
at multiples of 13.8 and 14.1, according to StarMine data.