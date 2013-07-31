* Siemens CEO Loescher fighting for his job
* Board expected to vote him out
* Finance chief Kaeser seen as likely successor
FRANKFURT, July 31 The supervisory board of
Siemens will seal the fate of Chief Executive Peter
Loescher on Wednesday when it votes for his early dismissal in
one of Germany's most dramatic boardroom battles in years.
The board meeting comes after Siemens last week issued its
second profit warning this year, adding to signs that Loescher
was struggling to turn around one of Germany's biggest
engineering conglomerates.
Loescher had in the past promised that the company, whose
products range from gas turbines to fast trains and ultrasound
machines, would grow faster than rivals such as ABB,
General Electric and Philips.
But bungled acquisitions, charges for project delays and a
focus on sales growth caused Siemens to fall behind.
Last week, Siemens rattled shareholders by abruptly
abandoning its target of boosting its core operating profit
margin to at least 12 percent from 9.5 percent by 2014.
That turned out to be the straw that broke the camel's back.
A majority sided against Loescher in emergency meetings of
supervisory board members over the weekend, prompting Siemens to
issue a tersely worded statement saying that the board would
decide at its meeting on Wednesday on Loescher's early
departure.
A newspaper cited sources on Monday as saying Loescher was
not yet prepared to give up and would fight for his job or else
drag supervisory board chairman Gerhard Cromme, who hired him
six years ago, down with him.
A spokesman for Siemens denied at the time that Loescher
wants Cromme to leave as well, while Loescher did not comment.
The most likely candidate to replace Loescher is finance
chief Joe Kaeser, a Siemens veteran who was already on the
management board when Loescher joined.
Having earned a reputation as a hands-on pragmatist during
his 33 years with the company, Kaeser is seen as having an
understanding of Siemens' business and culture that Loescher, an
Austrian who was brought in as an external candidate, has always
been felt to lack.
Analysts said Kaeser should be well-placed to gradually get
Siemens back on track by tightening project control, by selling
off more non-core businesses, such as those that make rail
technology or healthcare software, and by setting more
conservative and realistic targets.