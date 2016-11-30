Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 26
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
FRANKFURT Nov 30 Siemens re-hired Michael Sen, currently the finance chief of utility E.ON , to become head of its healthcare business just over a year after he left the engineering group.
Sen, 48, will assume his new role on April 1, replacing Siegfried Russwurm, who said two months ago that he would not extend his contract beyond March.
Siemens also appointed Cisco manager Cedrik Neike, 43, to its management board to oversee its Asia / Australia business and its Energy Management division. He will also start his new job on April 1. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor)
Jan 25 Investors sold U.S.-based domestic stock funds at the fastest pace since equities leapt following the presidential election, Investment Company Institute data for the latest week showed on Wednesday. Stock funds based and invested in the United States posted withdrawals of $3.7 billion during the week that ended Jan. 18, according to the trade group. That is the largest outflow for the funds since the election-week period ended Nov. 9, when outflows approached $6.4 billion
Jan 25 Facebook Inc has hired Hugo Barra to lead all of its virtual reality efforts, including its Oculus team, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.