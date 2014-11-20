FRANKFURT Nov 20 BMW Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer will be nominated to join the supervisory board of German engineering company Siemens, German monthly Manager Magazin said on Thursday, without citing sources.

Reithofer will be put forward for the post at Siemens' annual shareholder meeting in January, the magazine said.

It remains unclear which existing Siemens supervisory board member Reithofer will replace, although it will not be Gerhard Cromme, who currently heads up the Siemens supervisory board and has a contract that runs until 2018, Manager Magazin said.

Separately, Gerd von Brandenstein, who represents the Siemens founding family on the supervisory board and is due to retire, will likely be replaced by Nathalie von Siemens, Manager Magazin said, citing Siemens sources.

BMW and Siemens declined to comment. (Reporting by Jens Hack Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)