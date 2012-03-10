FRANKFURT, March 10 Siemens
finance chief Joe Kaeser has blasted the way
joint venture Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) was
handling planned job cuts in Germany and called on it to hold
talks with labour.
"Siemens will not accept without a fuss that NSN simply
disappears from Munich," Kaeser told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung
newspaper in Siemens's home town.
"It is really time for NSN management and labour
representatives to sit down and constructively seek economically
sustainable solutions for the Munich site," he said in the
interview published on Saturday.
NSN, in which Nokia holds 50 percent plus a
"golden share", is run from Finland by Indian executive Rajeev
Suri, who has called 3,000 job cuts in Germany unavoidable. NSN
staff in Germany have reacted with outrage.
The telecoms equipment vendor has had to battle losses since
it was founded in 2007 and is slogging through a price war with
rising Chinese rivals such as Huawei.
NSN is cutting 20,500 of its overall 74,000 jobs, and Kaeser
acknowledged it had no choice but to consolidate. He said NSN's
restructuring was not a matter of requiring more money because
it already had enough capital and liquidity.
