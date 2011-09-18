* Says move is answer to Germany's nuclear exit plans
* Adds wants to work with Rosatom in other areas
* No financial impact on Siemens seen
(Adds further comments by Siemens CEO, spokesman)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Siemens (SIEGn.DE) is
exiting nuclear power in response to the German government's
decision to quit the energy source, leading it to scrap a
venture with Russia's Rosatom, its chief executive said.
"The (nuclear) chapter is closed for us," Peter Loescher
told German weekly magazine Der Spiegel in an interview
published on Sunday.
Its decision comes after more than two years of turmoil
around the engineering conglomerate's nuclear business.
In early 2009, it sought a divorce from its nuclear joint
venture with Areva CEPFi.PA to tie up with Rosatom.
The decision cost it 648 million euros ($893 million) when
an arbitration court found it violated its shareholder pact with
Areva by tying up with Rosatom.
The break-up with Rosatom will not have any financial impact
on Siemens, a spokesman for the company said on Sunday. A
spokesman for Rosatom could not be reached in Moscow.
Loescher said Berlin's U-turn on energy policy
after the Fukushima crisis in Japan played a role in Siemens'
decision to drop its plans with Rosatom, but said the government
had not pressured the company to exit nuclear power projects.
"This is also an answer to the clear position of society and
politics in Germany on exiting nuclear power," he said.
Under the original proposal, the German and
Russian duo would have developed Russian pressurised water
reactor technology, a new-generation nuclear reactor that would
compete with Areva's 1,650 megawatt EPR reactor.
Loescher said Siemens still wanted to work with Rosatom in
areas other than nuclear power, without providing details. He
said the company would continue to supply components such as
steam turbines for nuclear power plants.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
