FRANKFURT, Oct 10 Siemens's share of
a major contract to supply trains for a new subway system in the
Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh is worth 1.5 billion euros ($2
billion), the German group said on Thursday, confirming its
biggest ever rail engineering order from the region.
The contract is part of a total of $22.5 billion worth of
orders awarded to three foreign-led consortia by Saudi Arabia in
July for the design and construction of the metro rail system in
Riyadh.
The project, which will involve six rail lines extending 176
kilometres (110 miles) and carrying electric, driverless trains,
is the world's largest public transport system currently under
development, Saudi officials have said.
Siemens said in a statement on Thursday it would supply
driverless subway trains, electrification systems and signalling
technology for two of the six lines.
Flush with cash after more than two years of high oil
prices, Saudi Arabia is pumping billions of dollars into
infrastructure projects designed to improve living standards and
ease social discontent in the wake of the 2011 uprisings
elsewhere in the Arab world.
The government also says it wants to upgrade the country's
infrastructure to help the economy diversify beyond oil, making
it less vulnerable to any future plunge of global oil prices.
The German engineering group will deliver 74 subway trains
equipped with an extra-strong air conditioning system to cope
with the extreme heat as well as special seals and filters in
brakes and doors to cut down on the amount of sand that makes
its way into the train cars.
The order is part of a 7.5 billion euros ($10.14
billion)contract awarded to a consortium led by U.S.-based
Bechtel.
Other major orders for the subway system included a $7.82
billion contract awarded to a consortium led by Spain's Fomento
de Construcciones y Contratas and a $5.21 billion order
for a group headed by Italy's Ansaldo STS.