FRANKFURT Aug 21 German engineering group Siemens said on Thursday it won a wind turbine order worth almost 650 million euros ($862 million) from Norwegian utilities Statoil and Statkraft.

As part of the contract, Siemens will make, deliver, install and commission 67 wind turbines for the Dudgeon offshore wind farm in the UK, each of which is to have a capacity of 6 megawatts and be equipped with a 154-metre rotor.

Installation will start in early 2017. The contract includes a five-year service agreement, Siemens said.

