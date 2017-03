FRANKFURT Oct 10 A consortium including Germany's Siemens and U.S.-based Bechtel won a 7.5 billion euro ($10.1 billion) order for new subway lines for the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh, Siemens said.

Siemens, whose share of the contract is 1.5 billion euros, said it would supply driverless subway trains, electrification systems and signalling technology. It is also responsible for system integration across the 63 kilometres making up the lines.