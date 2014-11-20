FRANKFURT Nov 20 German engineering group
Siemens said on Thursday it had won a contract to
supply two of its next-generation gas turbines to Fuji Electric
, its first such order from Japan.
It said the two H-Class gas turbines would be installed in a
power plant on a production site of Kobe Steel in
Japan's Moka City, without disclosing financial details of the
deal.
Siemens said it expected approval of the environmental
impact assessment for the power plant in mid-2016. The plant is
scheduled to begin commercial operation at the end of 2019, it
added.
Including this order, Siemens has now sold 41 H-Class gas
turbines worldwide, 13 of which are currently in commercial
operation.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)