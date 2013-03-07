* Sells plant to Hong Kong's Super Trend Lighting
FRANKFURT, March 7 Osram, the lighting group of
Germany's Siemens, has agreed to sell a factory in
China as part of a move to cut costs and shift investment to
light-emitting diode (LED) technology.
Osram is slashing jobs and selling factories, having come
under pressure to invest in LED technology to keep up with
rivals. With the sale of the Shaoxing plant, it passes the
halfway point in its efforts to cut headcount by 8,000.
It said on Thursday it was selling the plant, which makes
mostly traditional types of lamps, to Hong Kong-based Super
Trend Lighting (Group) Ltd. The two companies agreed not to
disclose financial details.
"Our focus is on profitable growth and we plan to further
increase the share of LED-based revenue of our overall
business," Osram Chief Executive Wolfgang Dehen said in a
statement. Most recently, LED accounted for more than 25 percent
of Osram's revenue.
Osram aims to save about 1 billion euros by 2015 through
restructuring but is also investing more than 100 million euros
in a new LED plant in the Chinese province of Jiangsu.
It said following the sale of the Shaoxing plant, which it
expects to close in the European spring, it still sees Asia and
China in particular as the key market of the future, especially
with regards to LED.
LED technology is becoming increasingly popular as a source
of general lighting in shops and restaurants, for outdoor
displays, and for headlights in cars.
Consultancy McKinsey has estimated that the LED market will
grow more than sevenfold to almost 65 billion euros by 2020,
accounting for the bulk of global demand for lighting.
Osram generates annual sales of 5.4 billion euros and has
about 39,000 employees worldwide. Its lamps are used to light up
Disneyland Paris, the Hippodrom beer tent at Munich's
Oktoberfest and the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, which will
host the opening match of the 2014 World Cup soccer tournament.
($1 = 0.7692 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Mark Potter)